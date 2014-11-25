Welcome To Areopagus Magazine

A brief history of the magazine

Areopagus was founded in 1990, as a special-interest publication for Christian writers. The magazine is run as a Small Press publication, with an editorial team based in various parts of the UK. We also have a USA representative on the team.

Areopagus is a quarterly 32 page A4 sized Magazine (when printed). This was for many years a colour printed magazine, accompanied by, more recently, an Ezine version using the same layout and content, available at lower cost. At the present time (2016), only the Ezine version is available for new subscribers, due to financial limitations. However we hope to make the printed magazine available to all members again as soon as it is financially viable. Meanwhile the opportunity for publication remains open to all subscribers of the magazine, whatever format they are subscribed to.

We publish subscribers' fiction, poetry and articles, as well as Letters to the Editor and occasional book reviews, and other features as they are developed.

The general ethos of Areopagus is evangelical Christian, however our subscribers include people from a wide church background, including Catholics and Anglicans. There are also a number of ministers in our readership. Due mainly to the interests of the current readership, there tends to be more poetry printed than other kinds of writing, and the poems are not all religious but cover a wide variety of subjects. Sometimes we have themes for a particular issue.

For more details on what we can offer subscribers, please see our Further information page.



Julian Barritt



Editor